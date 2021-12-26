26 women-led NGOs hold Abuja Food Bank, reach 400 residents packs

Images from the event.

Respite came the way of about 400 underprivileged families in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, as 26 women-led non-governmental organisations, NGOs, teamed up to distribute food packs to the less-privileged in a programme called Abuja Food Bank.

Tagged “A Meal in A Pack for Christmas”, the event saw NGOs, led by Engage, Empower, Educate Initiative, distribute food packs of raw rice, groundnut oil, seasoning cubes, salt and tomato paste to 384 women in Kado Kuchi community.

The community’s chief thanked the NGOs for remembering them, while the beneficiaries expressed their excitements and appreciations to the NGOs, adding that they looked forward to more of such outreach.

Meanwhile, the Abuja Food Bank was a product of a two-day workshop for women-led NGOs, organised by Coalition of African Women for Peace and Development, COWAP, on November 29 and 30, 2021, in Abuja, during which 26 of the 50 NGOs present volunteered to host a food bank.

The NGOs include Aisha Children Foundation, SheTech Africa, LifeAid International Initiative, Anthrop Management, Yawe Foundation, Brand Life Vision Foundation, Smile Humanitarian Initiative, Hepsibah Mommies Initiative.

Others are Kuro-Wari Global Foundation, Men-Like Nation Inspired, Gwam Empowerment Initiative, Purity Rose, Jewels Hive Initiative, Consortia for Peace Initiative, Dyoland Recovery Hub, Zyanam Travel and Tourism Ltd.

Outside School Education Foundation, Every Child is a Star Foundation, Country Pot, Girls or Goals Initiative, Engage, Empower, Educate Initiative, Thinkers Children Foundation, MarieCare Initiative and Peace Embassy were also part of Abuja Food Bank.

