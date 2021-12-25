A 25-year-old man, Dauda Ismail, was on Wednesday docked before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly threatening the lives of a couple, Segun Adedinni and Yemisi Adedinni.

The defendant is standing trial on a three-count charge of conspiracy, assault and threat to life.

Ismail, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec. 4, 2021 around 7:00 a.m at No 47, Ilelami, Oke-Atan Area, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant conspired with others now at large to commit assault and threat to life.

He added that the defendant assaulted Segun Adedinni and his wife, Yemisi, adding that in the process inflicted injuries on them.

The prosecutor said further that the defendant verbally threatened to kill Segun Adedinni anywhere he saw him.

Osanyintuyi explained that the offences contravened Sections 86, 351 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defence counsel, Mr Victor Arojo, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in the most liberal terms.

Arojo assured the court that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko admitted the defendant to bail of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Aluko ordered that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means and reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The magistrate also ordered the defendant to produce his three years tax clearance certificate and three recent passport photographs.

Aluko adjourned the case until Jan. 18, 2022 for hearing.

Vanguard News Nigeria