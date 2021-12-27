Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello

As Nigeria continues to battle with the unending insecurity in many parts of the country, a youth group, Bello Ambassadors Network, BAN, has once again proffered what it called a “verified” solution to the challenge.

Pained by the multiple loss of lives to attacks by bandits, kidnappers and other insurgency groups, BAN national coordinator comrade Anthony Edogbo, briefed the press on the way out in Lokoja on Monday, revealing that there is a dependable solution.

Edogbo said Nigerians have the solution to insecurity in their hands, adding that the onus is on them to apply the solution.

He said “everybody is aware of the position of Kogi today when it comes to the security of lives and properties across the north-central” adding “Kogi was systematically worked on to achieve its peaceful status”, and that “it’s just a matter of replication for Nigeria to be set free”.

The youth group disclosed that “Yahaya Bello is still the only one who is capable of rescuing Nigerians as he has verifiably done in Kogi”.

Reports say governor Bello was able to tackle insecurity in the state by “involving the young people, the local hunters, the chiefs, and several stakeholders in the process”.

Before the emergence of Bello as the governor of the confluence state, it’s said that “it was known to be a hideout for criminals and was notorious for bank robbery and other social vices”, according to the group.

Bello had recently vowed that no criminal would invade Kogi and go scot-free.

Also, the Chief Press Secretary to the Kogi governor, Onogwu Mohammed has, in the past months, made it known to the press of several criminals captured and disfigured in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria