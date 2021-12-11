•Says there will be transfer of power to winners

•As northern youths call for his resignation over insecurity

•Declare, enough is enough

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

President Muhammadu Buhari for the umpteenth time assured Nigerians and the international community that his government would conduct a free, fair and transparent elections in the 2023 general elections and ensure peaceful transfer of power. The president gave the assurance on a day the northern youths asked him to honourably resign as president as he has run out of ideas on how to tackle insecurity that has engulfed the country.

President Buhari in his remark at a Virtual Summit for Democracy organized by President Joe Biden of the United States, said necessary mechanisms will be strengthened to ensure that Nigeria witnesses another peaceful transfer of power.

President Buhari in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina said, “As we countdown to our next general elections in 2023, we remain committed to putting in place and strengthening all necessary mechanisms to ensure that Nigeria will not only record another peaceful transfer of power to an elected democratic government, but will also ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

“Your Excellencies, Nigeria will continue to actively support the democratization processes in our region, West Africa and the African continent at large. But regrettably, our democratic gains of the past decades are under threats of unconstitutional takeover of power.

“This unwholesome trend, sometimes in reaction to unilateral amendments of constitutions by some leaders, must not be tolerated by the international community. Nigeria fully supports the efforts by ECOWAS to address this growing challenge and appreciates the support of both the African Union and the United Nations,” he said.

The President noted that Nigeria continues to face security challenges which pose a threat to democracy and called on global partners to “support our efforts in tackling insurgency and terrorism.”

He further said, “I am proud to state that Nigeria has had over two decades of uninterrupted democratic governance and has unequivocally remained committed to upholding the core values and principles of democracy. Since assuming office in 2015, we have been able to introduce mechanisms to ensure free, fair and credible elections. We have strengthened our key anti-corruption agencies in collaboration with international partners and have undertaken several anti-corruption measures and initiatives.”

According to him, “as you are aware, democracy has remained the most popular and universally recognised way of governance thus far. It is one governance system that guarantees freedom of speech, rule of law, respect for human rights and inclusiveness in governance. It also promotes social justice, economic and social development and national and global peace.

“However, in spite of these laudable qualities, more is required from us as members of democratic societies, particularly in ensuring that democratic institutions and processes are strengthened, particularly during this period of a global pandemic which has threatened social cohesion in most democracies.

“We, therefore, must remain resolute and enhance cooperation, so that together, we build back better democratic institutions and sustainable democratic values.”

President Buhari noted that the Summit was taking place at a time when democratic institutions around the world were facing several challenges. “This event will help promote a positive agenda for democratic renewal by focusing on some of the major challenges faced by democracies today. It is hoped that through our collective action, we can safeguard democratic values and principles,” he said.

President Buhari said the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, which had made it impossible to convene the meeting face to face, had taken a heavy toll on economies, health and democratic processes around the world.

“Nevertheless, we have witnessed the resilience of democratic institutions in many countries that have held free, fair and transparent democratic elections under very challenging conditions”, he concluded.

He then thanked President Joe Biden, government and people of the United States for hosting the Summit.

Enough is enough—Northern youths tell Buhari

Meanwhile, a group of Northern youths, under the aegis of Northern Youth Council of Nigeria, has said that following the security challenge that has engulfed Nigeria, most especially Northern Nigeria which is now the epicentre of kidnapping-for-ransom, the best option for President Muhammadu Buhari was to humbly resign.

The group said Nigeria has lately been turned into an abattoir where citizens were killed for simply daring to travel on roads that were constructed from the taxes they paid to the government.

In a statement signed by its president, Isah Abubakar, yesterday in Kaduna, the group said; “The Northern Youth Council of Nigeria is constrained to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to humbly resign since it is obvious that he has run out of idea on how to subdue the terrorists that have taken over significant parts of Sokoto, Katsina, Kebbi, Niger, Zamfara states and the busiest Kaduna-Abuja expressway on one side, and recently, the daring attacks by Boko Haram/ISWAP which has continued unabated.

“It is embarrassing that President Buhari is idly watching the terrorist elements reigning supreme in our country, imposing taxes on his supposed citizens, stopping them, yet he is unperturbed. This is the clear characteristic of a leader that has run out of steam.

“In the alternative where he fails to eat the humble pie, we wish to call on the National Assembly to expedite action and initiate processes of impeachment against the President. Nigerians will certainly stand with them. This will equally help in redeeming the damaged reputation of the National Assembly.

“Where the above recommendation fails, Nigerians should do everything possible to defend themselves, we can’t continue to watch anarchy reign supreme over us, while we sit like cowards to be killed. It is better you are arrested and kept in prison for daring to defend yourself and than to be buried in a grave because you didn’t dare to do something. Enough is Enough!”

