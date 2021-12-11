…describe him as a true Nigerian, presents him an award of recognition

The Vigilante Group of Nigeria has declared that they wanted Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, to be the next President of the country in 2023, describing him as a true Nigerian, evident in both actions and character.

Speaking through its Commander General, Dr. Usman Muhammed, during the group’s courtesy visit to Governor on Saturday, he noted that Governor Bello’s contributions to VGN in Kogi state was highly commendable expressing that with him at the helm of affairs in the country similar gesture would be extended to the VGN National body in a bid to further enhance their capacity for efficiency.

The CG stressed that they were totally behind the Governor’s transition to Aso Rock in 2023 and had since began an advocacy campaign among its over 5, 000, 000 registered members all across the 36 states of the country canvassing for the governor and heralding his good deeds.

He assured that if the VGN was well positioned and equipped, it had all it takes both in human power and will to combat the challenges of banditry, terrorism, kidnapping and other evil vices the country was currently faced with

Governor Bello in his response thanked the Vigilante Group for the show of love for President Muhammadu Buhari, the country, himself and for their continued services to their country adding that as long as we all continued to pray for the President, the Nation would experience progress.

He similarly urged citizens to reflect on the situation and circumstances of things before the president’s emergence in 2015 adding that despite the difficult, turbulent and treacherous circumstances, the president was still performing

Governor Bello however alluded that the responsibility of fixing the country lied on leaders from top to bottom and across religion, tradition and even at the various family institutions noting that every individual has a role to play in National Development.

He noted that the modest achievements in several highlighted areas in Kogi state ware combinations of the people’s resolve and leadership will suggesting that the only way we would continue to have a country was when the citizens resolved to ensure the unity, peace and progress of their country.

He reiterated that many of the security challenges in the country were either politically motivated or lack of political will by leaders to tackle them head on while he attested that the VGN was a ready made asset that was well organized and willing to serve the nation and if given the opportunity to lead, the group would be properly integrated into the security architecture of the country

The Governor charged them to continue to work with their respective state governors and leaders irrespective of their political affiliation or religion affinity in a bid to secure the nation assuring that in due cause politicians perpetrating evil would be exposed.