By Chinonso Alozie

The National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Samdaddy Anyanwu, on Friday said there will be a political earthquake in Imo state come 2023 governorship election.

Samdaddy disclosed this while interacting with members of the Corresponding Chapel, in Owerri.

He said the political earthquake would be possible because Imo people have massively rejected the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Imo state under Hope Uzodimma, which he said would result to the PDP, winning the state.

Anyanwu was of the view that the people of Imo state were only waiting for next year to start the preparation to show the APC, the exit door due to the level of suffering, poverty the party has subjected Imo people to.

He said: “Since my emergency, a lot of people are moving into our party in Imo state. The reason is that a lot of people are tired. Our people are facing the highest economic hardship of our time. I have tried to look at the manifesto of the PDP, and for other parties, there is no other party that is greater than the PDP.

“There is a lot of insecurity in the land. The only hope of the people is the journalist’s people in the village can only know what is happening in Nigeria through the media.

“Nigeria is the most indebted country in the world. There is a seriously high level of corruption in the world. Journalists should help the country. Nigerians are very tired and waiting for the right leaders to take over.

“Journalists should help us in the country. Nigerians are asking for a smooth transition of results from the polling units that is what Nigerians are asking for but they don’t want it because they want to rig the election.”

“We have come to rescue, rebuild Nigeria. The candidate that will emerge from the PDP, will be acceptable to Nigerians. And let me say this, there will be a political earthquake and tsunami in Imo State. We will win Imo state. We will reclaim Imo state because there is evidence that the people of Imo state have rejected the All Progressives Congress, APC because they have introduced poverty and hunger in the state.

“APC has more factions and more factions will happen in APC, in Imo and Federal level before March next year, because they are not together. Nigerians will resist APC, in Imo state, because they are standing on the neck of the people,” he said.

