Comrade Utse presenting keys of the vehicle to the ZYMO Chairman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Given Governor Samuel Ortom’s perceived indifference to calls by Benue youths that he runs for the Benue North West Senatorial seat in 2023, the Women’s Wing of Zone B Youth Movement for Ortom 2023, ZYMO, has said it is too late for the Governor to decline their request insisting that they would not take no for an answer.

The position was made known Thursday in Makurdi during the presentation of a branded Toyota Picnic car donated to ZYMO by the Executive Chairman, Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, Comrade Joseph Utse.

Speaking for the Women Wing, Mrs. Faith Amase said they were determined to have the Governor in the race because Nigerians would want to hear his voice at the national level.

She said: “Governor Ortom we know you love farming but we will not allow you retire to the farm in 2023. You have been a champion of equity, fairness and justice, and also led the campaign to have Nigeria embrace ranching to end the herdsmen crises which has now been embraced by the entire country.

“You cannot now abandon the people when they need you most at this moment in time of our national life. That is why we want you in the senate where you will speak for all Nigerians. And we will not take no for an answer because it is too late,” she added.

Earlier, the SUBEB Chairman who said the car donation was the modest contribution of his family to the group, lauded the Governor for making sacrifices for the state and providing an enabling environment for youths like the ZYMO State Coordinator, Comrade Isaac Mtom to prove their capabilities to lead.

He also lauded the group’s patron, Dr. Cletus Tyokyaa, and the members for coming together to stand for a man who had given his all for his people.

Receiving the car on behalf of the group, Comrade Mtom thanked the SUBEB Chairman for supporting the course of the group; he charged well-meaning Benue sons and daughters to key into the advocacy and contribute meaningfully to help actualize the project.

In his charge, Patron of the group, Dr. Tyokyaa commended the SUBEB chairman for his gesture, describing him as a round peg in a round hole.

While commending ZYMO’s advocacy and sustained support for Governor Ortom, Dr. Tyokyaa urged all Zone B people to ensure that the Governor’s voice got to the senate in 2023 to continue speaking for the oppressed.

He said: “at a point in the history of Nigeria when everyone was afraid to speak truth to power about the insecurity in Nigeria, Governor Ortom has remained the only voice echoing in the country so we should support him to sustain it.”

In his remarks, Adviser to the group and Executive Secretary, Benue State Teaching Service Board, TSB, Dr. Frank Kyungun who expressed optimism that the group would succeed in convincing the Governor to run for Senate said the movement remained the first and strongest in the advocacy.

Other speakers including, Elijah Torjeem and Aondohemba Tange from MINDA and Jemgbagh blocks respectively who commended Comrade Utse’s gesture listed the achievements of Governor Ortom which should be the basis for massive support for him in 2023.

In a vote of thanks, Permanent Member 1, SUBEB, Mr. Mike Kusah acknowledged the outstanding leadership qualities of the SUBEB chairman and appreciated his sustained support for youths in the state.