Saraki and APC group

.

We ‘ll deliver Lagos-Jandor boasts

..APC ‘ll not be distracted- Scribe

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Former Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain, Dr. Olusola Saraki, on Saturday, expressed PDP’s readiness to absolve Lagos4Lagos movement, a group within All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos chapter into its fold.

Meanwhile, members of the Lagos4Lagos Movement have defected enmasse to PDP after a voice vote at session attended by Saraki and his entourage, at the Liberty Place, Lagos4Lagos, Headquarters, Adeniji Jones, Ikeja.

Saraki, who arrived at about 12.30 pm, was in the company of the former Kwara South Senator, Dr Rafiu Ibrahim, Senator Ahmed Ogembe from Kogi, Senator Duro Faseyi from Ekiti, Oluwole Oke from Osun, Rita Orji from Lagos.

Also in his entourage were: Chief Osaro, the Kwara PDP Publicity Secretary, Mr Tunde Ashaolu and head of ABS Media Team Office, Alhaji Yusuph Olaniyonu.

Saraki arrived to a rousing ovation by members of the group, led by Lead Visioner of the Movement, Dr. Olajide Adediran and other members of the group.

In his address, he invited Adediran, onbehalf of the movement to the party, saying, “it’s time to move into freedom.”

According to Saraki: “I purposely arrived the country yesterday night (Friday) to attend this meeting. Most of my aides too flew in from Abuja this morning which led credence to the importance of this event. This Lagos is for all of us.

“I’m happy to say I have been associated with this group for the past one year. When I first met Jandor who told me his ambition, I told him power is not served a lar carte. I have been watching this group keenly since. I’m happy that most people in Lagos know about Lagos4Lagos movement.

“What you are doing is a new chapter for future generations, you will get to the promise Land.

“Today I see love, I’m more convinced that victory is around the corner. Today, PDP has conducted the best convention in the country till dare. PDP is committed to rescuing Nigeria, the journey has started.

“If we must win power in Lagos, we must open our door. If we organise ourselves and walk together there is no stopping us. I commended Lagos PDP leaders, from Bode George to others for their efforts in rebuilding PDP.

“Come May 2023, I will be with you for the swearing in as the governor of Lagos State.

“This struggle is not for Lagos alone, but for Nigeria in general.

“Today, i have only one message to PDP Chairman in Abuja that Lagos for Lagos is ready to move to PDP.”

“No nation can be strong without women involvement. I’m happy you have women in large numbers in your group.

Adediran in his brief address, thanked Saraki for coming and bringing good tidings to members of the movement.

He said: “I’m so happy to have you. We look at you as our fore-bearer for what you did in the run up to your emerging as Senate President. No more baba so pe.

“If the level playing ground is not available in APC we are ready to move to PDP. That’s why we are moving out with our large members because we have the numerical strength to deliver Lagos.

“Currently we are in APC, we participated in Congresses, did parallel. Set up reconciliation committee, nothing happened.

“We realized that without taking the executive power from them APC, we can’t change Lagos. That’s why we have resolved to apply Saraki and Obaseki’s style to get the power from them.”

“We know time is far running. We need to do the needful and we have numerical strength so we are ready to join your structure which is very key.

“Be rest assured that we are good for governorship. Our concern is that we want to believe the party PDP, is reasdy to win and give us the ticket.”

Adediran announced that the official declaration will take on Saturday, December 18, 2021.

The group members, consisting of leaders from ward level to the state executives, subsequently, through a voice vote, unanimously approved crossing into PDP, formally.

APC reacts

The Publicity Secretary of APC Lagos chapter, Seye Oladejo, in a statement, described the development as “good riddance to bad rubbish.”

The statement read: “We want to congratulate him (Jandor) and his group for finally finding a home in a homeless party.

“He has finally confirmed our position that he was acting a script by playing the opposition within the ruling party.

I guess the transfer season towards 2023 elections has commenced in earnest.

“We meet at the polls and I can assure you that the party will not feel the departure of a group that has a reputation of rabble rousing having emerged from no where in recent times.

“Our party will definitely not be distracted as we continue to support our government to finish strongly.”