By Tunde Oso

A pressure group, Global Alliance of Public and Private Professionals, GAP3, for PYB has launched a platform to promote the candidacy of Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello for the 2023 presidency. It extolled Bello’s leadership values and described him as the quintessential person, fit for the nation’s topmost position.

National Co-ordinator of GAP3, Hon Ahmed Chikaji, at the launching in Abuja, said the group is a movement peopled by professionals and citizens across the country and it is aimed at bridging the divides in the Nigerian political space to also rally support for Governor Bello, who he stated has surpassed his campaign promises to the people of Kogi state, a feat, he said Nigerians are yearning for at the centre in 2023.

The event was chaired by Senator Smart Adeyemi, Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation as well as two other members of the Senate from Kogi State: Senators Yakubu Oseni, representing Kogi Sentral and Isah Jubrin, representing Kogi East.

According to Chikaji, the group was borne out of the desire to kick-start the process of birthing a new Nigeria led by a young and visionary leader to take the country out of the woods of unhealthy ethnic relationship that he said has characterised the country in the past.

“Governor Bello is a promising young,” Chikaji maintained, “will bring succour to the people of Nigeria and also build on the success of the current All Progressives Congress, APC-led administration.”

“GAP3,” Chikaji said, “is a movement of all Nigerians home and abroad with the sole aim of educating, mobilising and sensitising Nigerians on the need to support the aspiration of Governor Bello to mount the podium of the leadership of the country in 2023,” saying, “in him lies the capacity to bridge the gap of leadership deficit, divisions, and ethnic hate that he maintained is a drawback to the progress and development of the nation.”

Chairman of the occasion, Senator Adeyemi said, Governor Bello has demonstrated to the world that a leader must carry the citizen’s burden and to make life a better place to live in.

The Kogi West Senator noted that, Governor Bello has restored normalcy by security of lives and properties in Kogi State because he works effectively well with the available resources.

While calling on Nigerians to support the governor for the presidency in 2023, Adeyemi averred that a leader like Governor Bello is rare, noting that he is a definition of humility.

Senators Oseni and Jubrin said that the governor has programmes and policies that are exclusive to him with which he will grow and develop the nation and thrusting Nigeria up among the leading country of the world, adding that the economy of Kogi state since the inception of the governor in office experienced a tremendous leap for better.

They harped on the need to elect a young and energetic president in 2023 to lead the nation.

The highlight of the event was the launching of cars for the movement to achieve Bello’s presidency while the Senators promised to support the group in all its activities.

At the events were three members of the House of Representatives…who said they had come to show loyalty, support and solidarity to the movement and all it represents.