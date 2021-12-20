,

By Demola Akinyemi Ilorin.

The Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in Kwara state weekend zoned the choice of the Gubernatorial candidate from the Kwara North Senatorial District, ahead of the next general election come 2023.

This is contained in a press statement issued by the party’s Spokesman, Tunde Ashaolu made available to journalists in Ilorin on Monday.

The statement noted that “This was done after series of exhaustive sessions with stakeholders of the party comprising party faithful from the three senatorial districts.

“All the organs of the party played a crucial role in assisting the party in arriving at its decisions after making a series of consultations around the state under the guidance of our leader, His Excellency Sen. Dr Abubakar.Bukola Saraki.”

It further noted that “The decision process involved the Local government working committees of the party across the 16 local government areas and 193 wards that the state is comprised.

“Each The local government areas presented Seventeen stakeholders which comprise of women, youths and elders of the party in the decision making process.

“By and large, the decision has been made, and has been agreed as a consensus by all the three senatorial Districts that Kwara North should produce the next Governor come 2023.”

Asaholu said in the statement that this development as expected has elicited many positive reactions from many members of the public most especially those with concern for the future of our great state at heart.

“Well, it is important to state that the choice of the party was made in good faith and recourse to justice, fairness and equity, the very fundamentals of our party

“The main essence of democracy is inclusiveness which is the crux of the decision made by the party.”He stressed.

He also added that “Our party is creating a realm where everyone will feel they belong and have their roles to play irrespective of where they come from or the colour of their tongues.

“It will be important to recall that the last time a native of Kwara North occupy the office of the governor of this state was during the short-lived third republic in the person of Sha’aba Lafiagi who was in office from January 1992 to November 1993 before it was truncated by military rule.

“The administration was cut short by military incursion and by 2023 it will be 30 years ago meaning it will be the third decade the last time Kwara North governs this State.”

