By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday boasted that it would wrestle power from the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC in the forthcoming governorship election come 2023.

The Chairman of the Party, Hon Tochukwu Okorie stated this at the State Executive Committee, SEC Meeting of the Party at Salt Lake Hotel, Abakaliki.

According to the Chairman, the PDP in Ebonyi is well poised to lockout “this anti-people government, so we can painstakingly reconstruct the lives of the traumatized Ebonyi people and rebuild our decayed institutions in the education and health sectors.

In his words: “Today’s meeting is therefore crucial as it affords us the opportunity to commence in essence the process of rescuing our people from hunger, deprivation and bloodletting that has been their lot since 2015.

“I call on Ebonyi people at home and diaspora to join hands with us to ensure that the brigandage that they pass off for governance does not continue beyond 2023. Going forward, we shall take this government to task by demanding answers for the numerous unanswered questions on the management of our human and material resources under it’s watch.

“The Ebonyi State House of Assembly will no longer be allowed to continue as the Governor’s rubber stamp.

“The PDP caucus in the House shall be energized to do its job as an opposition party and it will no longer be business as usual. No longer will our members be denied their rights or privileges as members of the EBHA. We will go as far as the Supreme Court, if need be, to ensure that happens.

“Beloved party men and women, let us all brace up and pull together rather than pull apart for the actualization of our set goals.

“Let us eschew all rancour, close ranks and work together as a team. No one must be allowed to break our ranks again as we journey towards our promised land, the land that flows with milk and honey.

“By the grace of God, we shall soon witness the triumph of good over evil, the triumph of the people over a gang of opportunists, the triumph of of the PDP over a rudderless APC.”

Distributing vehicles to the State Party Chairman and his Deputy, and chairmen of the 13 Local Government Areas of the PDP, the Senator representing Ebonyi South zone, Hon. Obinna Ogba called on the party faithful to have in the PDP as the party would not disappoint them come 2023.

“I have all it takes to match Governor David Umahi in any elections. Am giving rice to all PDP 171 wards. This will be given to them latest 20th December, 2021.

“Am giving out these cars to Party members because there’s no State vehicle that runs around the State with PDP Logo. Am doing this because we don’t have a Governor.

“Whatever the Governor can do for the APC, we can do for the PDP. You are free to support anybody in PDP During election.

“Whatsoever anybody can do for the PDP should be done now. I challenge others to do same or more. Am giving a Jeep and Hilux for the PDP Chairman in the State.”

Vanguard News Nigeria