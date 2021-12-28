By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group of Pastors in Kaduna has called on Nigerian politicians to maintain decorum as the nation approaches the 2023 general elections.

The Pastors under the aegis of Pastors United for Change Association,met during an end of the year interactive meeting with Christian stakeholders and officials of Kaduna government i on Monday.

The President of the Association, Apostle David Adeniran, told journalists at the function, that politicians must be aware that election is not about violence.

He enjoined politicians to maintain decorum and promote peaceful coexistence amongst Nigerians, just as he also said that the religious leaders must preach tolerance, unity and peace, and not to misinform their congregations at any level.

On what informed the decision to organise the end of the year interactive meeting, Adeniran said that” the meeting was organised to keep public abreast of some of the government’s policies.

“Many times, people are misinformed about the policies of the government, and ignorance is said to be dangerous, and this being the reason why the meeting was organised,” he said.

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Senator Uba Sani, who was represented on the occasion by his aide on interfaith, Hamza Muhammed, applauded the organisers of the event for bringing stakeholders together in the interest of the state and the country at large.

Member representing Kaduna South at the National Assembly, Hon. Mukthar Ahmed Monrovia, represented at the event said that the leadership of Governor Nasir El-Rufai has done excellently well by transforming the state to an enviable position.

The lawmaker who was represented by his aide, Samuel Yohana urged the people of Kaduna state to key into the transformation agenda of the Governor El-Rufai.

