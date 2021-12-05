Akase

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

The immediate past Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Benue State Governor, Mr. Terver Akase has urged Journalists to rally round his governorship aspiration to govern the state in 2023.

He assured that as a practicing Journalist, his administration, when he emerges victorious, would be guided by the tenets of truth, objectivity, balance and fairness which are the guiding principles of Journalism.

Mr. Akase who spoke, weekend, while fielding questions from newsmen in Makurdi restated that the media is a very big stakeholder in democracy “and I am coming from the industry and I know that journalism operates on the tenets of truth, objectivity, balance and fairness.

“And a man who has practised on the tenets of neutrality, truth and objectivity will not fail as a leader because over the years, I have had this as part of me; being fair to both parties is the core value of Journalism.

“So with that background, when I become the governor of Benue State, by the grace of God, I will allow those tenets which are the core values of Journalism to lead Benue State, to be the guiding principle of our administration.”

The aspirant who is contesting on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, said “in other words, I will treat Benue people fairly, equally and justly so my colleagues across the country can lay claim and say that this is their project because one of them is involved.

“It then means that Benue people will be in for a good ride because the state will be anchored on these tenets. So, my colleagues should feel free to identify with this project even though that may not make them not to promote other aspirants.

“They should know that this is a project that they can be proud of as one of them will be on the throne and democracy, the Rule of Law, equity, fairness and truth will always be the watch word.”

