Barely 24 hours when Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, said Nigeria needs not just achievers, but men and women who are bridge builders and unifiers, the Kaduna Integrity Group ( KIG),has said that chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC),Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim aptly fits what the Vice President was advocating for because he is a true Nigerian and pan African in all ramifications.

KIG in a statement on Sunday signed by Tanimu Ibrahim and Samaila Gari,said

the Vice President was quoted saying “the nation needs people who will see its ethnic diversity as a source of strength, and not as a point of difference.”

“Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Saturday in Abuja, said the vice president spoke at the turbaning ceremony of some prominent persons in Bida Emirate, Niger State.”

“We as a group did our research and from our conclusion, no Nigerian qualifies for what the Vice President is looking for but former Presidential candidate in 2019,Mr.Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim. “

” One,he was among the fearless Nigerians who faced the military junta during and after the Abacha military regime, to convince the military of the necessity of returning Nigeria to democratic rule. They did that at the risk of their lives.”

” Olawepo-Hashim was the youngest among those who midwife the PDP. As the first Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the PDP,records have shown that his commitment and personal sacrifice to the party, were immeasurable. “

” When we talk of a unifier and bridge builder,Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim is the answer. His father is Hausa from Kebbi State in North West Nigeria ,his mother is Yoruba with ancestral and marital links to Oyo and Kwara States respectively. “

” Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim ,has brothers and sisters, Muslims and Christians, his cousins spread across the nation and subsequent marriages made him to have close links with Nigerians from the Southeast, South South,North East, etc .Infact Enugu ,the defunct capital of Eastern Nigeria is home to Olawepo-Hashim ,a place he had chosen his Vice Presidential candidate in person of late Dr.Arthur Nwankwo during the 2019 Presidential election.”

” Recall that is was during his final campaign rally at the Old Parade Ground in Abuja in 2019,that the place was full beyond capacity with his party delegates and supporters who converged on Abuja from every nook cranny of Nigeria. “

” He is also one of the few Nigerians who is highly respected by the rights groups and Civil Society networks in the country, being an out spoken activist and Students leader himself, right from his school days,and had suffered for it to the point of almost being killed. “

The group said Mr.Olawepo-Hashim has solid experience in business and politics , haven established multi billion dollar oil and energy companies in Nigeria and overseas ,coupled with the fact that he had contested in a Governorship election which till date, many still believe he was the winner, and later he contested for the Presidential election in 2019.

” Take a look at his activities now in the Federal Capital Territory ,Abuja where he is now a chieftain of the APC. See how he has become a rallying point, anywhere he stepped his feet will be a Mecca of sort.He has overnight ,turned the fortune of the party for good,an indication that APC in 2023 with Mr.Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim will by Almighty Allah’s grace, win with a landslide, ” they said.