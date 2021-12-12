…summons 2-day meeting in Abuja

…State of the nation tops agenda

…Security alert

…May write Buhari on meeting outcome

Soni Daniel, Abuja

As political permutations for 2023 begin to take shape, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, is taking a proactive step to galvanise former political leaders, tribal and religious leaders to play active roles in the next political dispensation.



The former President, it was learnt, is mobilising the major stakeholders to a two-day strategic political consultation with top leaders drawn from all parts of the country between December 14 and 15, 2021 in Abuja.



Before delving into the politics of 2023, Sunday Vanguard learnt that the former head of state, wants to use the first meeting to sensitise the participants on the state of insecurity in the country and then latch on their response to fire some salvo.



A top source close to the meetings, confirmed to Subday Vanguard that letters for the meeting had already been despatched to some of the key the stakeholders but that the security agencies were concerned about the timing of the meetings given the heightened tension in the country.

The planned meetings are coming after an earlier meeting in August during which a communique was to be delivered to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

Inexplicably, the outcome of the August barley was merely shared with some former heads of state and other religious and tribal leaders across the country.

But the source is certain a definite message will be delivered to the government after next week’s meeting of the religious, tribal and political leaders in Abuja.



It was not clear as at the time of filing the report last night if security agents had cleared the meetings though a source said Nigeria is a democratic nation and everyone is free to meet and discuss freely.