Maintain it’s unfair to say GEJ’s era covers the Ndigbo

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

No fewer than 30 youth groups and Civil Society Organisations in the North that declared support for the presidential ambition of former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, have likened the Arewa Consultative Forum ( ACF) and Northern Elders Forum ( NEF) to armies without combatants, ahead of the race to the Aso Rock Villa come 2023.

They also said that since Nigeria is recognised as having 6 geo-political zones, there would be no basis for saying the tenure

of President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan who hails from the South-South had adequately covered the Ndigbo.

The groups that met under the aegis of Arewa Concerned Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria ( ACCSON), said they realized that only two regions out of the six geo-political regions have not occupied either the President or Vice-President seat since 1999 till date, which was unfair and against the tenets of democracy.

While addressing a press conference in Kaduna on Monday, Comrade Abdulsalam Mohammed Kazeem, spokesperson of the

Arewa Concerned Civil Society Organisations of Nigeria (ACCSON), said Anyim, a symbol of national Unity has responded to their request to contest the 2023 presidency.

” To set the record straight, on 23rd of March 2021, over 30 Civil Society Organizations of Northern Extraction met at Mallam Aminu Kano Center for Democratic Research Mambayya House Kano State on way forward and the Unity of our nation. “

“The Civil Society Organisations include:

Arewa Youth Assembly for sustainable growth, Arewa Youth and Students Forum;

Concerned Northern Forum; North East Peace Movement; Arewa Youth Council of Nigeria; Northern Youth Assembly for Tranquility; Northern Women Initiative Forum; North East Development Council; North Central Grassroots Foundation; Arewa Female Youth Ambassadors Peace Initiative; Initiative of Youth Advocate on Humanitarian Affairs; Arewa Youth Movement of Nigeria, Tiv Youth Initiative for Peace, Unity and Development, Middlebelt Vanguard; Northern Youth Network For Good Governance; etc.

He said, ” we x-rayed the current happenings; which includes unity in diversity, rotational presidency, insecurity, youth unemployment, youth inclusiveness in Governance among others.”

“The leadership of various organizations at that sitting supported one Nigerian project. We realize that only two regions out of the six geo-political regions have not occupied either President or vice-President seats since 1999 till date, which is unfair and against any democratic standard worldwide.”

“For instance; between 1999 to 2007, it was South West and North East, and between 2007 to 2015 it was between North West, South-South and North West while between 2015 till date it is between North West and South West!”

“The South East, for instance, are part and parcel of the Nigerian project from day one till date; and, they should be treated fairly just like other zones of the country. They too deserve to get what others have gotten because they have paid their dues in terms of contributions and consolidation of Nigeria.”

“The region is being captured in all other sectors of the Nigerian economy based on a federal character from 1999 till date, but are denied either of the two positions mentioned earlier.”

“Going by the above facts it’s now clear to us as progressives; that the political elites are against the unity of Nigeria. We the Youths are the future and hope of the Nation as well as critical stakeholders in nation-building; In consideration of our population, we will henceforth cease to be spectators. Rather we have decided to be part of the process of mobilizing/sensitizing youths from our region to get their voters to card to the point of telling them who to vote for during elections. We will defend the unity of Nigeria, which is non-negotiable. For now, this is only achievable by a rotation of the presidency. You can also call this periodic power shifts.”

“With the rotation of the presidency; We believe strongly that all these agitations for separation will stop not only in the south East but in other regions since the essence is to quench marginalization and promote unity, brotherhood and pan Nigerian sentiments.”

“Consequently, we hereby urge all political parties to zone their presidential ticket to the South East for justice, equity and fairness. Further to the above, we hereby present a bridge-builder to the entire youths of Northern extraction, as our candidate for the 2023 presidency based on the following:”

“His Excellency, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim is an accomplished statesman, a legal professional, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and former President of the Senate and Chairman of the National Assembly.”

“He is a detribalized Nigerian who has good intentions for the Youths and our region. As a former Senate President, history has it that before his emergence as the President of the Senate, the Senate was a troubled institution. His emergence helped to bring to an end all forms of the crisis rocking the senate. This was achieved because he introduced inclusiveness in all the activities of the red chamber.”

“As a Secretary to the Government of the Federation, he helped the Jonathan administration to stabilize the administration and the Nigerian economy through numerous projects that are visible and useful to our region and the nation at large.”

“As the Secretary of the Government of the Federation, he ensured there was a good relationship between the executive and the legislature. He has friends, colleagues and political associates across the 109 senatorial districts of the country.”

“Senator Anyim should be our presidential candidate irrespective of party affiliations as history will judge our actions today.

Finally, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim remains the best for the region and the nation; and, he has been someone who has full knowledge of Governance from the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Arms, which remains the first of its kind in the history of our nation,” the groups said.

