-Sensitizes electorate on voter registration

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, The Disciples of Jagaban ( DOJ), has threatened to drag to court the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu if he refused to contest for the Presidency in 2023.

National Coordinator of DOJ, Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke, said in an interview with journalists that the reason why Nigerians have to take him to court was that suffering in Nigeria was enough and they know Tinubu’s capacity and strategy for change.

” We know his capacity to change the scenario, his capacity to change things from negative to positive. “

” He has done it in Lagos state which is supposed to be the headquarters of criminals and bandits, but he turned them into good persons.

Politicians from across the North had converged on Kaduna Saturday, under the aegis of The Disciples of Jagaban ( DOJ), to the flag of sensitization of the electorate to the continuous voter registration ( CVR).

Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke said their aim was to boost the support base of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said as far back as 2019, they resolved that if Tinubu refused to come out for the Presidential race in 2023, they would take him to court.

He said the DOJ was in support of good governance and would continue to encourage Nigerians to support Tinubu.

” Presently, the DOJ remains the first and the most widely accepted political institution for Tinubu’s 2023 Presidential ambition. We, however, appreciate all other groups that come after us because we cannot do it alone.,especially with the deluge of resistance and opposition towards our principal,” he said. “

“EndSars and the Yoruba nation agitators, those who focused on our principal but hidden under something deference entirely, some of us relocated back to the South West, to make sure where ever they move to we were there to preach unity, love and harmony to all other tribes living in the Yoruba land, Today we give all glory to Almighty God all the fake and fabricated journey has come to an end, “



“As at then, some Nigerians believed it was too early; but we went ahead all the same. With the support of much-trained intelligentsia and many men of God in both Faith’s in our midst, we prepared for all the attacks that happened before the criminally-minded perpetrators carried them out.”

“Just a month before the botched EndSARS protests of October 2020, DOJ called for a national prayer for our principal; but, some were looking at the request as if we did not know what we were doing at that time. When the attacks began, we stood by our principal, defending him against the hijackers of the protests that many innocent Nigerians ignorantly got involved in, without knowing the real devilish mission of some of their sponsors. We thank the Almighty God for His mercies on our principal despite the evil-minded attacks.”

“When the agitation for the Yoruba nation was brewing, DOJ realized that this is going to be a completely Yoruba affair; so, we moved down to Yoruba land under the umbrella of Yoruba Welfare Group (YWG) to take effective steps to counter the attackers in Yoruba land; some innocent Yorubas were also involved because it started, hidden under the umbrella of fighting against kidnapping and banditry across Yoruba land. We followed them gently and ended up preventing them from mixing the bitter truth with their fabrication of lies. We were already aware that all these would become.”

“We are now calling on all Tinubu supporters to get prepared because some more are still coming. Instead of trying to manipulate others if we the leading ones are not grumbling to see others behind us, why must those who are just coming to want to swallow those who have been labour before your establishment of your own. Please let all Tinubu groups be focused and stop manipulating ourselves,

Today we in DOJ appreciate seeing much springing up behind us, we welcome you all,” he said.

Various groups and associations were represented on the occasion.

Distinguished personalities at the occasion were Senator Mohammed Sani Saleh, Engineer Muhammad Namadi, Alhaji Dangulguli, Alhaji Lawal Meyere, among others.

Speaking in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the voter registration sensitization exercise, Comrade Abdulhakeem Adegoke said as far as they were concerned, they believed they needed more foot in the North.

According to him, ” From our findings, we found that millions of youths have refused to come out for the voter registration. With that, we are not safe. We need to let these young Nigerians realize that when you need good governance, and you did not participate in the registration of those who will choose a good leader, this is totally zero. “If there must be positive changes that we are talking about, it’s already identifying the good among the bad among us, in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “

” We are not adopting Tinubu because he is a Muslim or Christian or Yoruba. We adopted him because he is a leader, based on his past experience, his past achievements and past involvement…..we adopted him based on that and there is nothing.”

” Many people come out to say why Tinubu. But they’ve not come out to say this is a candidate better than him,” he said.

Alhaji Meyere said on the occasion that if the youth are not sensitised to register, the nation would be losing a colossal number of the voting population.

Engr. Namadi said they’ve pleaded with the traditional ruler and others who were not happy with the current political arrangement, to come out and be part of the process.

Senator Sani Saleh stressed the Importance of the voter sensitization exercise, pointing out everything they do might come to nought if, in the end, the youths are not registered to vote.

According to him, they were out to raise the quality of participation in politics.

He said leadership needs experience which is acquired over time.

” Power belongs to the people, what is that power, it is the voter ‘s card, ” he said.

The Woman leader, Maryam Baba urged women and youths to register and be active participants in the political process, come 2023.

Major General Hassan Usman retired, said on the occasion that even though he is a security consultant, the current situation in Nigeria gave him sleepless nights.

He, therefore, advocated that all hands should be on deck to ensure that the youth who have reached the voting age, register and elect a good leader in 2023.

