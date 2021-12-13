Bola Tinubu

The group under the name SWAGA’23 will be officially launched in the three Senatorial Districts of Ogun state tomorrow, Tuesday, December 14,2021.

Members of the group are the core loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and its being led by Senator Dayo Adeyeye and others.

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) had embarked on sensitisation and public enlightenment on why people should persuade and Support Asiwaju Tinubu to succeed President Muhammad Buhari in 2023.

Tinubu, a leader in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), was governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

SWAGA’23 has already been launched in Lagos, Oyo,Ondo Ogun, Osun and Ekiti.

In a jointly signed statement by the coordinators of the group in Ogun state Senator Gbenga Obadara and Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, all plans have been concluded to begin the grassroots mobilisation of the group in Ogun state.

According to the statement, the official launching of the door to door sensitization process will kick start from tomorrow, Tuesday, December 14th 2021 as follows:

Ogun Central–tuesday, 14th Dec 2021.

VENUE: Oba Adeleye Park, Oke Sokori, Totoro, Abeokuta, time: 10am.

OGUN EAST, Wednesday, 15th Dec. 2021.

VENUE: Ijebu Ode Local Government Secretariat, Open Field, Ijebu Ode

Time: 10am

OGUN WEST

Thursday, 16TH DEC. 2021

VENUE: At Empire Open, Field, ILARO

TIME: 10am.

“It is indeed payback time for our national leader, who had through his years of service contributed to the lives of many others and today you can see his footprints across the country,” SWAGA ‘23 said in the statement.

“We shall continue to appeal to him to contest for the position of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because governance is not what to be experimented with.

“Therefore, we need competent and experienced man who understands the diverse nature of Nigeria and its economy.”