Urges him succeed Buhari

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed TIinubu’s democratic credentials have been described as impeccable by a group, Tinubu Door-2-Door Ambassadors(TD-DA 2023).

The group said Tinubu had distinguished himself over time as a champion of democracy during the military era and a consolidator of democracy under the present dispensation. With such an antecedent, we can not hope for a better President come 2023.

In a communique issued at the end of the group’s meeting at the Tinubu Support Group ( TSG) Secretariat in Abuja, the group said “these and many more reasons have endeared Tinibu to us all. It is the reason why we are mobilizing Nigerians and appealing to Tinubu to accept to run for the most exalted office in the land.%

The communique was signed and issued by Aliu Asipita Abdulmuluku, the National Coordinator and Abdullah D. Mohamed, the Public Relations Officer of the group.

The group commended the effort of the members as reflected in the existence of new chapters at State, Local Government and Ward levels since the last meeting of the association.

“The meeting observed that the scheduling of the National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for February next year calls for intensified efforts by members to mobilise public opinion in favour of the “Jagaba” Asiwaju Ahmad Bola Tinubu.”

“The meeting also observed that there is no doubt today that Nigeria’s politics revolves around Jagaba. He has not only become indispensable to Nigeria’s politics but has become the face of hope.”

“The members noted that the present state of Nigeria is such that only people of exceptional ability, experience, courage, exposure, coupled with a deep knowledge of the political terrain like Jagaba can bring the nation out of the present quagmire it is in.:

“As such, the organization, TINUBU DOOR-2-DOOR AMBASSADORS TD-DA 2023 is calling on him (Jagaba) to come out to contest for the Presidency in 2023 as it will not entertain any excuse.”

“The members also noted Jagaba’s experience as the Governor of Lagos state when he made it self-reliant and his experience as a successful businessman after leaving office. A successful Political career and business acumen are the indispensable criterion’s needed from a leader at this crucial stage of our national development.”

“The members observed that in this Digital Age, the role of the media cannot be underrated for the success of any venture. Thus the organisation is therefore mandated to remain very active within the social media and other traditional media spaces.”

“The meeting resolved to make the association self-reliant and appealed to members to live up to expectations.”

“The meeting decided to establish three committees for the propagation and promotion of the Summits in the works. These Committees are Central Organization Committee, Progress and Protocol Media Committee.”

“May TINUBU 2023 succeed. Tell your families, friends and neighbours, TINUBU is coming to Aso Rock in 2023. And do endeavour to join our movement for TINUBU 2023,” they said.

