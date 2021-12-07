By Ibrahim Wuyo

National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s democratic credentials have been described as impeccable by a group, Tinubu Door-2-Door Ambassadors, TD-DA 2023.

The group argued that Tinubu has distinguished himself over time as a champion of democracy during the military era and a consolidator of democracy under the present dispensation, saying “with such an antecedent, we cannot hope for a better President come 2023.”

In a communiqué at the end of the group’s meeting at the Tinubu Support Group, TSG, Secretariat in Abuja, said: “These and many more reasons have endeared Tinubu to us all. It is the reason why we are mobilizing Nigerians and appealing to Tinubu to accept to run for the most exalted office in the land.”