Ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the Oyo State Government has implored youths in the State to be more involved in the political process for the future of the state and the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Governor, on Saturday, at the Oyo State Youths Summit held at Mapo Hall, Ibadan, the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, noted that with preparations for the 2023 elections already afoot, youths have a huge role to play in changing the narrative of leadership across the country by entrenching the needed shift across board.

“For the present administration in Oyo State, led by Governor Seyi Makinde, we are committed to building youths with good character. We indeed call on you to be part of the politics in the State.

“Get your PVC and act”, he said.

In his own remarks, the Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Seun Fakorede advocated the need for youths to embrace the reality of life and improve themselves in all spheres of life.

He noted that giving them chances at every level of governance and leadership was not enough, but that youths should guard themselves with every needed knowledge to perform in every position they find themselves.

He said: “Our country is drifting today due to poor leadership, therefore, we as youths must equip ourselves with the needed knowledge, so that when we get to these positions, we will perform differently.

“The only reason you can come on stage is because you have been equipped to lead. Be ready to use your voting strength to make the necessary change in the nation, you must not only engage in complaining but be fully involved”.

