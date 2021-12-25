Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a fashion mogul and former winner of the maiden edition of Sisi Oge Beauty Pageant in Lagos State, Damilola Otubanjo, has declared interest to run for one of the House of Representatives seat in Ogun State.

Otubanjo, an indigene of the Ijebu North, Ijebu East, and Ogun Waterside federal constituency, and a staunch member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has put herself forward to serve the people and bring the dividend democracy to the region.

Her experience in the public and private sectors over the years, according to her close associates and members of the APC, has placed her in a vantage position as the strongest candidate to represent the APC at the green chamber.

Declaring her political ambition yesterday during a well-attended Town-Hall meeting with residents and executive members of the ruling party in the constituency, she promises the people better representation at the National Assembly and attracts more Federal Government presence to the constituency if elected.

Otubanjo is the Creative Director of MILOLAR Group, a fashion and beauty business with many branches, and she is popularly called MILOLAR due to her achievements over the years in the industry which had helped to grow the sector and provide employment for many youths.

Before deciding to venture into politics, Damilola has played both in the Public and Private sector, she worked with the Lagos State Government under the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, and then proceeded to Head the Department of Solar in the Lagos State Electricity Board, where she was in charge of all Solar Systems installed in Government Schools and Primary Healthcare Centre across the State.

Her contribution towards the success of the project earned her recognition from top government functionaries that commended MILOLAR for the ingenuity she brought on board. And these facilities over the years helped to boost education and healthcare services in Lagos.

MILOLAR’s passion for entrepreneurship and the zeal to break new grounds made her proceeded into self-employed and became the Creative Director of MILOLAR GROUP, a Fashion and Beauty business catering to women in the area of Apparels, Lifestyle, and Beauty Products.

She bags a first degree in Physics with Electronics from Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, and a 2nd degree in Renewable Energy Engineering from Kingston University in London, United Kingdom.

Aside from these, Otubanjo has done significant work in humanitarian services spanning over a decade. She’s the Founder of the PinkDove Charitable Initiative, a registered NGO since 2008, training and mentoring young people, raising peer educators, and supporting young girls and boys in career path, by establishing clubs and groups for young Secondary schools leavers and Undergraduates in Higher Institutions. She was trained by UNICEF and had gone ahead to train over 2,000 young people on the same path.

She’s passionate, sound, and taking the bold step by venturing into the murking waters of Politics. ‘I have tall dreams and I want to see them fulfilled she added’. Never doubt that small thought, divinely inspired, pursue, and fed can change the world, indeed it’s the only thing that ever has, she concluded.