Chief Osaro Onaiwu, former Director-General, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Governors Forum, has called on the party’s presidential aspirants to rein in their aides and their supporters ahead of the primaries.

The founding DG of PDP Governors Forum harped on the need for a common front from across the various presidential camps of the party.



“Forming a common front as we approach the 2023 presidential poll, although from the various camps, is essential in ensuring we go into the presidential election which is the ultimate for the party, as one house.

“To this extent, I call on presidential aspirants of our great party, Peoples Democratic Party, to please ensure they show leadership by calling their followers and their aides to order, ahead of their campaigns.



“As consultations and campaigns commence in earnest, I urge the presidential aspirants to do so with the spirit of sportsmanship, which is the hallmark of every democracy.

“As a party seeking to take power at the centre and across all of the country, we can begin to show leadership now ahead of 2023, with the way we conduct ourselves ahead of the primaries.



“Every presidential aspirant of PDP is a leader and a potential president, only that we can have only one presidential candidate for the 2023 polls.

“Party sensitization both pre-primary and post-primary is very essential. Every presidential aspirant must emphasize to his or her aides and followers, the need not to heat up the party regardless of the temptation to do so when the final days to the primaries begin to hot up,” Onaiwu, former said.



He concluded by reminding all that in 2018 when the party successfully conducted the presidential primary election that produced Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the candidate of the party for the 2019 presidential election, and to such extent all the rest presidential aspirants showed sportsmanship by collapsing their campaign structures to form a common front with the Atiku campaign and consequently with that of the party for the remaining days of the presidential campaigns. He charged the presidential aspirants for the 2023 election to repeat similar feat irrespective of who wins the primary election.