By Etop Ekanem

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, a chieftain and aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Chadu Ojevwe Charles has assured the good people of Ughelli North constituency II of dividends of democracy if elected as member representing the area at the Delta State House of Assembly.

Chadu who was speaking to newsmen at the weekend in Uhweru, Ughelli North local government area, said his desire to contest came from the fact that those that have represented the area in the past have not given the people quality representation, adding that his coming will change the narratives.

While highlighting on some of his top agenda and programmes such as education, empowerment and skill acquisition, Chadu said if elected would run an open door policy where he will quarterly engage his people on interactive session to know how to address some of their immediate needs at the grassroot.

On why he decided to contest on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, he said All Progressive Congress, APC, has failed the country, hence everything is still where it is as at today because of bad leadership and that PDP has good ideology and rich programmes that will enhance the infrastructure and human capital development of the people.

While promising the people of Ughelli North constituency II of full representation, if given the opportunity to represent them at the Delta State House of Assembly, he said his constituency projects across the local government will speak volume as a mark of difference between him and others that have represented the area in the past.

Speaking further, Chadu, commended the state governor, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa and the leadership of the party, under Olorogun Kingsley Esiso for adhering strictly to the rotational system and ensuring that it is the turn of Delta Central, Urhobo Nation to produce the next governor of Delta state come 2023 governorship election.

He appealed also to the leadership of the party, Sen. Arthur Ifeanyi Okowa, governor of Delta state and Olorogun Kingsley Esiso to extend same hand of fellowship to other communities in Ughelli North constituency II to also enjoy elective positions by giving them also the privilege to serve the good people of the constituency.