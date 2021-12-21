By Omeiza Ajayi

In the wake of intrigues generated by partisans in the lead up to the 2023 general elections, the Yoruba Appraisal Forum YAF has warned the Yoruba nation, especially its youths and elite against playing into the hands of secessionists and other violent agitators.

The forum gave the charge in a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Adeshina Animashaun.

YAF urged Nigerian youths to exercise great caution and vigilance to avoid unknowingly aiding or being used surreptitiously by unpatriotic individuals to destabilize the country.

It however praised the nation’s security agencies, service chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), tradititonal rulers throughout Yorubaland and Leaders of Thought in Nigeria as well as the International Community, for ensuring peace reigned supreme at all times in the South-West geo-political zone and the entire country throughout 2021.

According to YAF, “As Nigerians, we should all observe this special month with gratitude to Almighty God for seeing us through the year and also with pride in our dear fatherland, knowing full well that this is a significant period for the whole of Nigeria in particular and humanity in general.

“This, of course, is an auspicious time of the year and we salute all Nigerians for choosing to maintain peace inspite of all the threats to the nation’s security and shenanigans by various centrifugal forces operating in different parts of the country. May the peace and prosperity of Nigeria never cease, and may we continue to rejoice in the blessings that God has bestowed on our dear fatherland. Amen!

“YAF celebrates the desire of all patriotic Nigerians towards the maintenance of security and peace. Long live Nigeria! We thank all Nigerian citizens, the various security agencies, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police and heads of other para-military services for the invaluable role they have been playing since the beginning of this year in ensuring a secure and peaceful country.

“YAF also commends the international community for their support to the government and people of Nigeria throughout 2021. They should continue to give their support to the legitimate Federal Government of Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari.

“YAF further enjoins all Nigerian youths to continue to maintain peace by ignoring seccession agitators and their sponsors.

“It is only when our country progresses in everything in an atmosphere of peace that the whole world can be proud of us. No nation progresses in a chaotic atmosphere and under insecurity imposed by some aggrieved and unpatriotic citizens. All citizens, particularly the youths, must eschew activities aimed at undermining the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“The people of every nation collectively determine their own destiny, but the clever the people, the better the fate of their country. We as Nigerians hold the destiny of our dear fatherland in our hands and whatever we do with it determines our collective destiny.

“YAF, therefore, advises all Nigerian youths to support all efforts to ensure absolute peace in Nigeria. We appeal to the individuals and groups agitating for secession to sheathe their swords and rather join hands with other patriots to work for the peaceful development and growth of Nigeria.

“We should, therefore, not give any room to unpatriotic elements to destroy the good legacies and prosperous country bequeathed to us by Nigeria’s founding fathers. We must strive to be among those superior characters to hold the balance of power to keep our great nation up to a high standard of civilisation. Second-rate men and women must be effectively checked and kept at bay to save our dear fatherland from avoidable collapse”, the forum added.

