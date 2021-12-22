By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, Wednesday said that the dissent and differences in opinion among the All Progressives Congress, APC, members will in no way affect the party’s fortune in the 2023 elections.

Governor Bagudu said that democracy affords everybody the opportunity to air his or her opinion on issues of public importance and that the party recognized that there was no way everyone in the party will speak with one voice.

Reacting to insinuations that the APC will be drowned as a result of the current dissenting voices within its ranks, the governor told State House correspondents in an interview at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, that dissent and differences in opinions are part of politics.

He said the purported disagreements among members of the ruling party would eventually help produce the best out of it which would in turn help in moving the society forward.

He further said despite the observed disagreements, the party, under the current caretaker leadership, had been swelling in size with the arrival of more quality members, including serving governors and federal legislators.

According to him, “First, let us know that the distinction between democracy and possibly other forms of government is that there will be differences of opinion and the hope that such differences of opinion will from time to time bring out the best or move society forward.

“We have been a party that recognizes that there will never be one voice and we don’t pray that there will be one voice. We pray that people should be able to express themselves, bring different ideas, even when they conflict those ideas within the systems created by the democracy sit and iron them out.

“To suggest that because there is dissent or differences in opinion, that it will affect the fortune of our party, I think that is quite far-fetched. We are a party that recognizes that for us to continue to deliver, we must debate, we must compete, and we must bring ideas to government.

READ ALSO: APC accuses PDP of playing dangerous politics with banditry

“Mind you, remember that particularly in the last two years, under the current caretaker committee Chairman, Mai-Mala Buni, three serving governors, one serving deputy governor, serving senators, members of the National Assembly, former this, former that have joined the party.

“That is the best evidence that this party is continuing to deliver on the promises that Nigerians have trusted us with, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Commenting on a recent attack in his State, Governor Bagudu, who is the Chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, PGF, advised Nigerians to be cautious about security issues.

He said, “I think Nigerians; we have to be contextual, about security issues. We are part of the human race and as long as the problem is not solved, anywhere, you cannot escape it sometimes.

“Many gains have been made, that is the thing but there will always be that isolated or sporadic issue somewhere, what is important is for us to strengthen each other, strengthen our communities, support our communities, support our security agencies, support measures that will ensure that we will dominate rather than those who do not wish us well.”

Vanguard News Nigeria