…Says I am Most Qualified, Faults Criteria For Screening

One of the frontline aspirants for the 2023 governorship election in Delta State, Olorogun Fred Okiemute MAJEMITE, has reacted to the result of a screening report by a lobby group, saying that the criteria was faulty and does not reflect public expectations.

Majemite told newsmen in Ughelli, on Monday evening that he will continue with political consultations because, according to him, my supporters and political associates are insisting that I must continue to pursue my ambition and drive the process to a logical conclusion.

“I honestly reject the report of the lobby group screening committee, it does not reflect public expectations.

“I am a man of peace and it is my desire to continue reaching out to the people, present and explain my political manifesto in preparation for party primaries in 2022.

“Whatever yardstick used to judge the pedigree and eligibility of those shortlisted remain an internal intrigue of the lobby group, and I reject the outcome absolutely.

“I urge my supporters and political associates across the state and in Delta Central Senatorial District to keep hope alive and together we shall prevail at the party primaries next year,” Majemite assured.

