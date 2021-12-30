By Peter Duru – Makurdi

A Benue youth group under the aegis of Zone B Youth Movement for Ortom 2023, ZYMO, has vowed to go all out to mobilization necessary support to have Governor Samuel Ortom persuaded to run for the Benue North West Senatorial seat in 2023.

The group insisted that they would not relent in their advocacy until the Governor yields to their call.

The Chairman of ZYMO, Comrade Isaac Mtom who made this declaration yesterday shortly after attending the event organized to celebrate Benue artistes in Makurdi said several individuals and groups had already keyed into the advocacy.

Comrade Mtom who disclosed that the group had taken its advocacy to the nooks and crannies of Benue North West Senatorial district said the responses from communities visited indicated clearly that the people of the district were unambiguous to have the Governor represent them in the Senate in 2023.

He said, “the response of the people of the senatorial district to our advocacy is simply overwhelming. The people want the Governor to head to the senate at the end of his tenure in 2023 to represent them.

“Interestingly in the course of our visitations to the communities in the district, groups and individuals came out in their numbers to welcome us. Many also donated offices including vehicles to facilitate our advocacy.

“From what we saw out there I can confidently tell you that our resolve to have Governor Ortom clinch the Benue North West senatorial seat remains unshakable; it is sealed and delivered. So on our part we will continue to press the Governor to yield to the demands of the people of the district.

“The Governor has done so much for Benue people and the only way we can appreciate him and also have him do more for our people is to send him to the senate and any man working against this mission will be fighting the will of God and no man has ever won a battle against God.”

Meanwhile Governor Ortom has refused to make a declaration on his intentions ahead of the 2023 election insisting that he would not want to be distracted from the onerous responsibility of governing the state and finishing strong.