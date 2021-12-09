…As Elumelu harps on unity among S/West leaders

By Dirisu Yakubu

Ahead of today’s inauguration of the new leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu has called on women folks particularly those of PDP’s extraction to go for higher elective offices in the 2023 general elections.

The former Senate President stated this yesterday at the presentation of award of excellence on the party’s National Woman Leader, Professor Effah-Attoe in Abuja.

The event put together by the women wing of the PDP attracted eminent personalities including two erstwhile Ministers of Women Affairs, Hajia Zainab Maina, Hajia Ina Ciroma, Senator Stella Omu and a host of others.

In his keynote address, Ayu noted that though the demand for gender inclusiveness is a step in the right direction; he counselled the women not to confine themselves in advocating for issues that are exclusive preserve of women only.

He said: “Today, we are celebrating a woman of substance, a dedicated academic and a leader in her own right. But much as it is a good thing to advocate for women, you should realize that you are a voice for all.

“Come out and contest for all positions and the PDP under my watch will support you to realize your ambition. I want to see more women in the leadership positions of the party at all levels. We want to see more women as commissioners, ministers, governors and we know that at not long from now, a woman will takeover the leadership of this country.

“The PDP has always been supportive of women and this will continue under my leadership. But you must believe in yourself that nothing can stop you from reaching your goal if you are stubborn them.”

Also speaking, chairman of the PDP’s Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin expressed the readiness of the board to absorb more women into its fold, assuring Prof. Effah-Attoe of her continued membership of the BoT, even as a member of the National Working Committee.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader, House of Representatives, Mr Ndudi Elumelu, has called for genuine moves to reunite PDP members in the South- West ahead of upcoming governorship elections in the zone.

Elumelu made the call at a special inauguration dinner organized in honour of the party’s Deputy National Chairman (South), Amb. Taofeek Arapaja in Abuja.

“Come 2023, we want to see the South-West taken over by PDP. How are we going to get that done? It is for you to take an urgent step toward uniting Southern PDP.

“It is a good assignment and it will be rigorous, but God that gave you this position knows that you have all it takes to accomplish it.

“Any time you call us, we will be there to see that unity that is required from southern Nigeria is attained during your leadership,” Elumelu said while addressing Arapaja.

The minority leader also warned Arapaja against imposition of unpopular candidates, saying doing so would cost the party dearly.

In his remarks, Arapaja pledged that the incoming leaders would be selfless and meticulous to present flag-bearers that could win in the governorship elections in 2022 in Osun and Ekiti states as well as the 2023 general elections.

“The power at the centre belongs to us. Nigerians are looking up to us as credible alternative to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“We have started the journey to the villa on a good note, and I beseech each and everyone of us to be more dedicated to this course of winning back Nigeria for the betterment of Nigerians.

“This is a task that is worthy of a pledge from us all,” he said.

Convener, New Nigeria Group, NNG, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa, described Arapaja as a competent man that would work for the success of the party.

“I believe Arapaja has what it takes to do this job. I believe he has the competence and the courage to do justice to all the party stakeholders,” Ohuabunwa said.