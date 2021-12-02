.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

With less than 544 days before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second tenure, his 2015 promise to fix insecurity in the country seems unrealistic, the Atiku Kawai Media Group said on Wednesday.

The organisation being championed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, however, urged Nigerians not to give up on the country, but be prepared to make a strong case for national unity and prosperity in 2023.

The Chairman, Atiku Abubakar Townhall Meetings, Dare Akinniyi, said this in a statement, titled, ‘Atiku Begins Town Hall Meetings’.

The pro-Atiku organisation challenged President Buhari to stop the show-offs by his administration and address the security problems that have disrupted economic activities across the nation.

The group said, “The state of our dear country needs urgent collective efforts in order to stop the growing negative vices that affect human life, the welfare of Nigerians and governance. Sadly, the present government is overwhelmed with incompetence and cluelessness on how to perform its statutory roles effectively.

“We urge President Buhari to end showboating and address insecurity which is disrupting the economy of our dear country. He can put a stop to the killings of Nigerians and unite everyone within the little time left for him and the APC to leave the stage.”

While calling for an end to the sufferings of Nigerians, the group said it would engage both relevant stakeholders in nation-building and the electorates, to hear their views on public issues as it affects the entire country and, consequently, seek ways of finding solutions to such issues.

“We are going to listen to Nigerians across the states of the federation. We will ask them the kind of government they would like to have in 2023, and how their next leader should govern their affairs. The maiden edition will be held in Kano on December 4, 2021,” the Pro-Atiku group added.

