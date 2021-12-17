,

By Adeola Badru

The Hausa community in Oyo State, yesterday, endorsed Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, for President on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), ahead of the 2023 general election.

The endorsement came on the heels of the 72nd posthumous birthday of Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate-past governor of Oyo State, held at the Institute for Peace and Strategic Studies(IPSS), University of Ibadan, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The three-in-one programme in honour of the late former governor featured the commissioning of Senator Abiola Ajimobi Resource Centre, fourth Senator Abiola Ajimobi Roundtable, entitled: ”Election Security and Good Governance.”

The Hausa Community members, led by Alhaji Yahaya Alli, had stormed the venue of the programme, with a large digital banner, and local Hausa entertainers, loudly supported Osinbajo to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

In an interview with newsmen at the venue Alli said: “Though I am a Hausa man, I have been part and parcel of Yoruba because I was born and bread here. So, I am more Yoruba than Hausa. I can’t express my happiness enough today because I was fortunate to be part and parcel of this gathering.”

“I am here on behalf of Arewa Community in Oyo State, being their leader. His Excellency, Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, is a man of honour. He is a man of integrity. And he is a man that can be reckoned with.”

“He is a trustworthy man and he is a man that we can hand over the affairs of our country into his hands. We have seen what he has done for the past seven and half years. He can do it.”

“If you look at what happened between him and his principal, who is President Muhammadu Buhari, there is a kind of trust between them like two twin brothers, to the extent that whenever Baba Buhari is going outside the country for a long time, he always hands over the power of the country to him before he goes and comes back.”

“So, I believe that Prof Osinbajo is a kind of person that we can easily trust and that we can easily hand over power to, come 2023 by God’s grace. I know God will take over.

“On behalf of Hausa Community in Oyo State, and on behalf of Sarkin Sabo of Ibadanland, we are together with Prof Osinbajo,” he assured.

