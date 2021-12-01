Okoye

By Emmanuel Okogba

Super Eagles first choice shot stopper, Maduka Okoye expects to be in Qatar with his Super Eagles teammates when it kicks-off next year. They will, however, have to negotiate their way past a yet to be known opponent in a play-off to do that.

Okoye who recently joined Premier League side Watford, before returning to Sparta Rotterdam on loan has held down the number 1 jersey since his 2019 debut against Brazil in an international friendly.

He sustained an injury during last weekend’s league clash against Ajax but will definitely return before the attention of the world turns to Qatar.

Okoye said the team will book a place in Qatar despite the quality of teams in the play-offs.

“I am very sure because one thing I learned is that when it really comes to the point where we have to, we are going to do everything to get the win.” He told ESPN’s Colin Udoh

“I saw this before I entered the Super Eagles, but I also saw it while I’m with the Super Eagles, so I’m very sure that no matter what, we’re going to get a ticket for a World Cup.”

Nigeria has missed just one World Cup (2006) since the 1994 debut.

Vanguard News Nigeria