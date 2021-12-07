By Gabriel Enogholase

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said the state would expend N51 billion in 2022 for the development and sustenance of physical infrastructure as well as the construction and rehabilitation of roads and bridges.

The governor, who recently presented the 2022 budget proposal to Edo State House Assembly, said N30 billion would be spent on improving roads and bridges and N21 billion for building more physical infrastructure and maintaining existing ones.

Reassuring on the completion of all ongoing road projects in the state, Obaseki, reassured residents that his government is committed to infrastructural development across the state.

He said: “Our commitment to infrastructure renewal remains steadfast. In the new financial year, we have budgeted N30 billion to improve roads and bridges and N21 billion for building more physical infrastructure and maintaining existing ones.

“Among the many road projects we will be embarking on or continuing in the new year include Upper Airport-Upper Ekehuan Road, Ubiaja-Ugboha Road, Iruekpen-Sabogida-Ora Road and Sobe-Sabogida-Ora Road, Idumu-Iyasele-Eguare-Ukumehbo Road, while efforts will be intensified on ongoing projects.”

Enumerating some achievements of the administration in terms of infrastructural development in the last one year, Obaseki said: We have, in the last one year, awarded contracts for over 150 road projects spread across the three senatorial districts of the state.

“These include roads linking towns as well as small township and inner-city roads. While work is ongoing, our contractors have had to grapple with the adverse impact of the rainy season.”