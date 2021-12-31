The President of the National Youth Council of Nigeria NYCN, Amb. Sukubo Sara-Igbe Sukubo has felicitated with Nigerians for successfully and peacefully crossing over into new year celebration.

Amb Sukubo in a statement issued and signed on behalf of the youth body commended Nigerians, particularly the youth for their commitment and resilience towards national unity and promotion of the greatness of the country, despite the challenges encountered in the year 2021.

Ambassador Sukubo believes that this year is full of hope and opportunity to place the country on the right path towards achieving the desired greatness and socioeconomic development.

He said even though the process of recovery from the challenges of the past may not be easy, Nigerian youth must press forward to surmount obstacles that bedeviled the past.

Our total reliance on God in a time like this when help seems far fetched brings to the fore, the greatness of God, and the best in us.

Interestingly he said, a time like this is also good to birth new ideas and unearth discoveries for our survival and the way to economic development and prosperity.

He urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the new year to promote love, tolerance, discipline, self-control, and piousness, while praying continually for the restoration of peace and stability to our dear country.

He further encouraged the youth to be productive in the new year saying there are no short cuts to greatness and there are also no reasons that they cannot attain that greatness.

He urged Nigerian youths to close ranks and unite to take political control of the country emphasizing that in unity the youth can achieve their desired goals.

“In our determination as Nigerian youth to ensure that we make our nation great again, we are pleading with Nigerians to support and join hands with government in the ongoing fight against insecurity, poverty and corruption in order to return prosperity to the nation” the statement concluded.