By Chris Ochayi

As Ekiti and Osun states get ready for gubernatorial election, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA has billed its primaries for January 27 and March 10 respectively.

APGA in a provisional timetable/schedule of activities for Ekiti and Osun states Governorship Primary elections, announced that the governorship primary elections for Ekiti and Osun states will take place on January 27 and March 10, 2022 respectively.

According to the schedule signed by the APGA’s National Organizing Secretary, Mr. Ifeanyi Mbaeri, the expression of interest Form will be obtained with N2 million, while nomination form will be sold at N10 million.

The statement reads, ” Pursuant to its powers under Articles 12 (3) and 24 of the APGA Constitution 2019, and in compliance with INEC Timetable and Schedule of Activities for Ekiti and Osun state Governorship elections 2022, the National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has approved the following provisional Timetable/Schedule of activities for Ekiti and Osun States Governorship Primary Elections 2022.

“Special State Congress/Primary Election Ado Ekiti, will hold in Ekiti state on January 27, 2022, while special state Congress/Primary election will take place in Osogbo, Osun state on March 10, 2022”.

“In response to the quest for increased women participation in governance, APGA said that it has approved that female aspirants and aspirants living with disability should pay only 50 percent of the amounts stipulated for both the Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms.

“Under the approved schedules for the Ekiti state Governorship Primary election, sale and return of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms will done at the APGA national secretariat in Abuja between December 20 – January 10, 2022.

The guidelines states that screening of prospective Governorship Aspirants for Ekiti Governorship election will be carried out at the APGA national secretariat Abuja on January 22, 2022, while resolution of appeals/disputes arising from the Ekiti Primary Election will be done on January 28.

“With regards to the Osun state Governorship Primaries, sale and return of Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms will done at the APGA National Secretariat in Abuja between January 20 and February 20, 2022.

‘Screening of prospective Governorship Aspirants APGA national secretariat Abuja on

February 25, 2022, while resolution of appeals arising from the screening will also take place on February 28, 2022.

“Also the party’s special state congress/Primary Election is to hold in Osogbo, Osun State on March 10, 2022 while resolution of appeals/disputes arising from the Primary Election will be carried out on March 11, 2022.

