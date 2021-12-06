.

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

Ahead of the prestigious African Cup of Nations tournament, kicking off next month in Cameroon, the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development yesterday began a 3-day course for 74 medical experts drawn from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT.

Apart from AFCON, Nigeria is expected to compete in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar (pending playoff), the Commonwealth Games, the U-20 World Athletics Championship as well as the National Sports Festival in 2022.

So, the sports medicine course focuses on basic fundamental principles in the area of injury prevention, sports rehabilitation, performance optimization, biomechanics, periodic medical evaluation, basic life support, sudden deaths in sports, amongst other major components.

The 3-day seminar, which is taking place at the MKO Abiola Stadium Abuja, is geared towards enhancing the skills and working relationships of medical personnel in their respective fields such as athletes’ nutrition and health, prevention of injury as well as a performance optimization.

Speaking at the event, the Director of Sports Medicine, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Dr Paul Onyeudoh, revealed that the course also seeks to bridge the gap between trainers and sports medicine practitioners for optimal performance of the footballers and other athletes from the grassroots to the national level.

“Sports has ceased to be a mere recreational event because it has evolved into a big business. The implication is that the performance bar has been raised. There are certain levels you cannot reach without the support of medicine and science.

“Through sports medicine is relatively new, it is critical when you begin on talking about sports performance. So, for Nigeria to develop in sports, the way we want to develop, the government appreciates that it is extremely important to have the necessary sports science and medicine support,” Onyeudoh said.

He concluded that “Potential alone cannot take an athlete to certain levels. That is why this course is critical and extremely important.”

On his part, the Chairman, Nigeria Olympic Committee (Medical Sub-committee), Dr Akinwunmi Amao said: “A lot of money and pressure on the performers are involved in modern sports including football. But, information is released daily by scientists which we are supposed to be used to lift performance standards so that at the end of the day, sports will still continue to be for both entertainment and competitive situations among nations.”

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Alhaji Ismaila Abubakar, lauded the initiative, saying it will help in developing the nation’s strategy for safe sports participation and development amongst other important components.

Vanguard News Nigeria