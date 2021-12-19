.

By David Odama, LAFIA

NASARAWA State House of Assembly set aside Sunday to ensure that the 2022 appropriation bill submitted to it by the state governor, Abdullahi Sule received accelerated passage.

The House said despite the late presentation of this year’s budget by the Governor due to renovation work at the assembly, it would sacrifice its time to ensure that the budget is passed before the end of the year to enable the State meet up with January to December circle as well as benefits from the world Bank assisted foreign grant through IMF and SIFTAS in line with the early passage of budget before next physical year.

Chairman, House Committee on Finance and Appropriation, Aliyu Dogara, stated this while speaking to Assembly correspondents at the assembly complex in Lafia, Sunday.

According to the House committee Chairman, members sacrificed their weekend to be in the office Saturday and Sunday to attend to the budget to ensure its quick passage as well as meet up with the target given to them by the Speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi.

“We worked throughout the weekend, yesterday Saturday and today Sunday we are here and today Sunday to ensure that we do the needful.

“Our target is to submit our report next Tuesday this week and we are doing everything humanly possible to meet the target. Members have been here and we are tiding up the 2022 budget proposal”. Dogara declared.

The Chairman of the Finance and Appropriation Committee, Aliyu Dogara and that of Public Accounts, Abdullahi Dahiru Angibi and their Secretaries were however seen in the office today Sunday attending to the budget as various committees of the House through their chairmen or secretaries were submitting their final copies.

Vanguard News Nigeria