…charges Nigerians to stand against spate of abandoned projects

By Gabriel Ewepu

AS Nigeria joins rest of the world to commemorate 2021 World Anti-corruption Day, an anti-corruption Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Peering Advocacy and Advancement Centre in Africa, PAACA, Thursday, launched its #NaMyCommunitybeThis Campaign to reed communities of abandoned projects executed by various levels of government.

The launch was made by the Executive Director, PAACA, Comrade Ezenwa Nwagwu, while appraising the fight against corruption in Nigeria, which Nwagwu described as herculean task that demands all hands on deck to attain success.

He further stated in his address that as individuals and institutions need to play active role to bring an end to corruption, hence under the theme ‘Your Right, Your Role, Say No to Corruption’ every Nigerian ought to perceive the fight against corruption as his or her responsibility.

He pointed that the rights of Nigerians to quality education and healthcare, infrastructure, security, and a conducive environment for economic activities should spur them to personally and collectively tackle the menace of corruption that have claimed millions of lives and incapacitated the living standards of Nigerians.

He challenged Nigerians on having a resolve to reject corruption as they get involved in the governance process to oversee the conduct and activities of government, especially in budget preparation and implementation, as well as, reporting government excesses and actively holding them to account.

He also added that the fight against corruption is a fight for accountable government, which Government institutions need to be accountable to the people in carrying out their tasks as well as implementing budgets. But the role of the people in provoking accountability cannot be over emphasized.

Therefore, Nigerians must yearn for their voices to be heard beyond popular lamentation and deliberately engage government institutions on accountability and good governance. “Community organizing has proven capable of engendering accountability; therefore, we must leverage the advantage of such collaboration to improve service delivery and infrastructural development in our communities.”

The 2021 International Anti-corruption Day theme is ‘Your Right, Your Role, Say No to corruption’.

He said: “On this day, PAACA is calling on community members, women, traditional and religious leaders, labour and trade Union members to demand for their rights, play their role and say no to corruption by taking a stand against the spate of abandoned projects in their communities and states.

“These projects, most of which full payments have been made, are often abandoned due to weak oversight by community members, while funds get diverted, leaving communities to suffer the consequences arising from the lack of such projects.

“It has become important to create sustainable platforms that will expand and promote grassroot engagement and oversight, specifically, of budget implementation and capital project execution in various communities. This will surely curb the proliferation of abandoned projects in states, reduce waste and diversion of public funds.

“On this auspicious day, PAACA hereby unveils an accountability campaign called #NaMyCommunitybeThis; This campaign provides the platform for community members to actively track abandoned projects in their locality by reporting such projects, advocating for their completion and monitoring the process using the hashtag #SnapAndSend.

“Using this hashtag members of the public will expose abandoned capital projects reflecting in state and national budgets and instigate public pressure to push for their completion. All received videos and pictures will be documented in the campaign website www.abandonprojects.ng This campaign aims to motivate community members to engage governance and demand for improved infrastructural development in their states.

According to him, the campaign will work closely with community members in 36 states, including the FCT, document abandoned projects in all communities, and monitor budget performance to ensure that capital projects reflecting in yearly federal and state budgets are rightly executed.

“It is the responsibility of community members to adequately oversee execution of government projects cited in their communities as well as monitor government expenditure to ensure accountability. This is the reason, 2021 International Anticorruption Day theme “Your Right, Your Role, Say No to corruption” is apt for Nigeria’s strategy at succeeding in the fight against corruption.

As the theme suggests, government institutions, officials and civil servants must also play their part to deliver effectively on their mandates. While it remains pertinent to tackle cybercrimes, anticorruption agencies should be more proactive to investigate and prosecute government officials living above their means as well as heads of parastatals indicted in annual audit reports by the office of the auditor general of the federation.

“Political officials in Nigeria are also known to recklessly throw money once vying for a position or in office. As 2023 general elections approaches, attention should be focused on political leaders and government officials who may be actively scheming to divert public funds, scar budget implementation thereby harming infrastructural development and further impoverishing the states and nation.

“The anticorruption agencies, including the code of conduct bureau, should up their game in this respect to protect the people against unscrupulous political and public officials poised to attack the commonwealth of the people.

“We are confident in the government’s ability to fight corruption; hence, we enjoin it to uphold honesty and integrity in its dealings and intentions. We call on the executive to revive its policies designed to support the eradication of corruption in Nigeria.

“Specifically, we request the revival of the whistleblower policy, the strengthening of the freedom of information Act by criminalizing its violation and apportioning stiff punishment to offenders.

“We also call for the criminalization and a stringent punishment for heads of MDAs that fail to be accountable to the office of the Auditor General of the Federation.

“In which case, we call for an effective collaboration between the EFCC, ICPC, Code of conduct Bureau and the office of the Auditor General of the Federation to investigate and prosecute defaulters/offenders in the released annual audit report.”

However, the PAACA boss called on CSOs including the media to always remember that “they remain the hope of Nigeria in eradicating corruption. Thus, they should not relent in educating and mobilizing Nigerians to abhor corruption, nor should they be distracted from holding the government accountable to their promises of curbing corruption in Nigeria.

“Corruption has remained the major obstacle to sustainable development, employment and accessing quality standard of living in Nigeria. Hence eradicating it should not be a choice but a responsibility for all”, he stated.