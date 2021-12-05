The atmosphere is already enveloped in excitement ahead of the 2021 For The Love Of Golf Charity Tournament which will hold on Saturday December 11 at the Ikeja Golf Club Lagos.

The charity event which debuted a year ago against all odds in view of the pandemic and the poor economic situation in the country, the second edition will be holding with the aim of raising funds for Paediatric Cancer patients and an orphanage home for challenged children in Lagos State.“Last year, One Million Naira (N1,000,000) and a fridge being proceeds from the tournament were donated to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Paediatric Cancer Ward.

However, the 2021 edition is targeted at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Paediatric Cancer Ward and Triple Passion Home Initiative, an orphanage home for challenged children.“Dr. Adesola Falaiye, the initiator of the charity project in a recent interview said that the 2021 edition would be done with emphasis on the charity projects rather than spending so much on hosting the tournament as funds realised would be invested in the project’s target – meeting the needs of the hospital and the orphanage.

In the first edition, there was some sort of razzmatazz – we made T-shirts and other give-aways, but in this 2021 edition we’re going to cut down on tournament expenses and focus specifically on the cause of the project; the funds realised at the end of the day will be expended towards getting the needs directly to the Paediatric Cancer patients and the orphanage.

They have given us lists of their needs and we shall get as much as we can, if not all for them by the grace of God” Dr. Falaiye emphasised.“She also revealed that the tournament will feature the MD 404B2 Nigeria of the International Lions Club in this year’s tournament.

“In this regard, Dr. Falaiye in her appeal for support towards a successful hosting of the 2021 edition of the ‘For The Love Of Golf Initiative’ Paediatric Cancer Charity Tournament, painstakingly reiterated the objectives of the organisation and its progress so far.

For The Love Of Golf Initiative” is an organisation set up for charity purposes. We held the first edition of the charity tournament on Sunday, the 6th of December 2020.

In this year’s event, golfers will participate and compete in a unique Strokeplay format to raise funds to augment cost of treatment for paediatric cancer patients and orphanage children.”