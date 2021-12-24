.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Chairman of the Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, Chief Audu Ogbe has said that the year 2021 was a year of horror.

He said in a Christmas message he personally signed, that in the past twelve months, many Nigerians have experienced deep pains and trauma.

He said “we offer words of sympathy and condolence to them first and foremost.

This has indeed been a YEAR OF HORRORS, a year of unparalleled bloodshed and mindless barbarism, almost leading all of us to a feeling of doom and despair ut as we celebrate Christmas, let hope defeat despair.”

“Let us intensify our prayers, crying to GOD our Maker for mercy and compassion for only He has the power to clean our land of evil and inequity. MAY HIS WILL BE DONE.,” he said.

