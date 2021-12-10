Rangers International FC of Enugu says its target for the forthcoming Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) is to start with a win against Kastina United.

Rangers FC Coach, Mr Abdul Maikaba, told newsmen on Friday in Enugu that a win in match day one of the season, would boost the players’ morale for other matches.

The League Management Company (LMC) approved Dec. 17 for commencement of the new season.

According to Maikaba, Rangers FC wants to start the season well against Kastina United and I believe it will help us consolidate till the end of the season.

“Starting the league well, will take unnecessary pressure off our team and stabilise players mental state as the league progresses.

“We are ready for the new season and I can assure you that everything being in the right place, a win against Kastina Utd. is not negotiable.

“The only obstacle before us is the distance and weather; these are the two things that work against teams in Kastina.

“By this time in far North, the air is dry because of the harmattan. So, you cannot play with the same energy we use to train here.’’

Maikaba said the team needs a better traveling plan, where the players could stay in Katsina for two days to acclimatise to the weather.

He said the players needed to know the importance of getting a win against Kastina, adding that the technical team had been working toward that.

“We are preparing the players to let them know that everywhere serves as home,’’ Maikaba said.

The coach said that wining trophies and picking continental slot at the end of the season made him to join Rangers FC.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria