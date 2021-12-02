Two men, Matthew Ogunniyi and Tosin Joseph, on Wednesday, appeared before an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing an aluminium machine.

Ogunniyi, 23 and Joseph 25, whose addresses were not provided, are facing a charge of stealing, to which they, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp Oriyomi Akinwale, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec.16 at 5 p.m. at No. 54, Housing Road, Oke-Ila, Ado-Ekiti.

Akinwale said that the defendants stole one glass aluminum cutting machine, valued at N75,000, belonging to one Mr Daramola Olasehinde.

ALSO READ: FCT Police commences investigation/trial of officers involved in viral extortion video

He said that the defendants were caught by security guards and subsequently handed over to the police.

Akinwale said that the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Law of Ekiti, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

Defence Counsel, Mr Emmanuel Folayan, urged the court to grant his clients bail, promising that they would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Michael Faola, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case till Jan. 25, 2022, for mention.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria