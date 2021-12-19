A 19-year-old businesswoman, Gift Obasuyi, on Tuesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly obtaining N1.3 million on the pretext of trading on foreign exchange.

The defendant, who resides at Ogba, Lagos State, was arraigned on a three-count charge of obtaining money under false pretences, stealing and assault.

She, however, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to one million Naira bail with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A Layinkam, said that the sureties must be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The prosecutor, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that the defendant committed the offences in September 2020 at Ogba.

He said that the defendant fraudulently obtained the money from one Mr Alex Inyang.

“After the defendant collected the money from the complainant, she did not invest it in any forex trading but converted it to her own use.

“When the complainant approached the defendant for his money, he was assaulted through beating by the defendant and her two accomplices; his clothes were torn to pieces.

“The complainant reported the case and the defendant was arrested,” the prosecutor said.

The alleged offences violate Sections 170, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The magistrate adjourned the case until Jan. 12, for mention.

(NAN)

