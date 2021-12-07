By Bose Adelaja

To reduce idleness among Nigeria youths, Lagos State Government has partnered EbonyLife Creative Academy (ELCA) to train 132 Nigeria youths in various skills of cinematography just as the youths will access N1 Billion fund by the government.

The three months training was facilitated through Lagos State Creative Industries Initiative (LACI), under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture with features in filmmaking and media content production.

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu admonished them to judiciously utilise the opportunity given to them saying the sum of N1 billion has been set aside by the government.

Represented by the Senior Special Adviser (SSA) to the Governor on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr. Solomon Bonu, he said, “Mr Governor is interested in this programme because one of his agenda is to develop the entertainment sector so that the youths can be taken out of the streets and become better persons in the society.

“The multi-million Naira project was advertised on various platforms and over 2,000 youths applied but not all of them were admitted into the school,” he said.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Lagos State, Mrs. Adenike Adedoyin-Ajayi urged them to justify the investment by the government.

Also speaking, the Head of the Academy, Mr Theart Korsten, said the graduands were trained in Script writing, Directing, Acting, Producion, Cinematography, Sound Production, Lighting and Post Production, saying, “We believe they have been exposed to international quality production in a global space,”

The South African said, “A total of 372 students were produced in 2021 and we intend to produce over 500 in 2022,” he said.

One of the students, Abiodun Sokenu from Cinematography Department said, “I was a photographer but this programme has given me a wider exposure platform to showcase our talent.”

Another student, Bukanla Adebayo said “This is a huge success for me and I am ready to go into the world and change the narratives. “

Adebayo Oloko said, “I was acting in Lagos but wasn’t trained but the training has positioned me to showcase my talent at the international level,”