Following the controversial circumstance that led to the death of a 12-yr-old student of Dowen College, the management of the school has refuted claims that the deceased was beaten to death.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, Dowen College narrated that he was injured while playing football on 21st November 2021 and was immediately administered first aid and was released to his hostel room after he expressed relief.

“He was in class on Monday 22nd day of November 2021, but during school hours one of his friends accompanied him to the Sick Bay where he complained of some pain in his hip. The doctor examined him and prescribed Ibuprofen for the pain, while the nurse massaged his leg, after which he felt a bit better.

“In accordance with school policy, the resident doctor called his mother reporting the incident and requesting that she come for him so that he could get further medical attention. The mother however said she was not in Lagos, spoke and prayed with him on the phone and promised to send the guardian to pick him up immediately for further medical attention.

“When the guardian failed to show up, the next day on the 23rd of November 2021, the doctor called the mother again and this time, she assured that his guardian would pick him from school.

“His guardian showed up and took him for X-ray after which the guardian informed the school management that the results of the investigation revealed that no part of his body was broken or injured. The resident doctor also called the mother later in the week to check up on his progress but she informed the doctor that he was sleeping at the time,” the management said.

The management further explained that the Principal also spoke with the mother on the phone to enquire about his progress and “she reported that he was having a massage and gave the phone to him to speak with the Principal.

“As a result, it came as no small shock to us to read wild social media tales that he was beaten by some students and that he specifically mentioned some names. We immediately commenced investigations and invited the students allegedly mentioned for interview. His guardian was also present during the interviews, which revealed that nothing of such happened.

“The whole incident was strange and unbelievable because: The school has effective anti-bullying policies and consequences are well spelt out to all the students.

“The preliminary investigation showed that there was no fighting, bullying or any form of attack on the boy.

“He made no such reports, neither to his sister who is also a student or any other students, prefects, house parents, medical staff or any of the management staff,” the management said.

Vanguard News Nigeria