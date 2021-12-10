.

…says his ascension is by God’s grace

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

HRM Matthew Egbi, Owahwa II, the Okobaro of Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State, has offered thanksgiving to God as part of activities lined up for his 10 years coronation anniversary.

The Archbishop of Bendel Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev. Cyril Odutemu, Archbishop Solomon Gbakra of Godwill Mission, Archbishop God-Dowell Avwomakpa of Christ Missionary Crusaders Church, Bishop Chris Okoh and other clergymen attended the Thanksgiving service.

The Monarch, who danced to the glory of God at the open-air service held at the palace, said: “By the grace of God, it can only get better and I am glad because the last king before now spent two weeks only on the throne and the throne was fearful to the extent that my own mother never wanted me to ascend it.

“I want to appreciate God for his infinite mercies upon Ughievwen kingdom and my household and the ministers of God in their prayers for us, it can only get better by the grace of God.

“Like I had earlier said, the president of Nigeria must come from Ughievwen even if it tarries, it must surely come to pass and I pray it should be at the time of my reign”.

In his sermon, the Archbishop of Bendel Province and Bishop of Ughelli Dioceses (Anglican communion), Most Rev Cyril Odutemu, told Ughievwen sons and daughters to work for the development of the kingdom.

Odutemu said; “Ughievwen is a kingdom ordained by God and no man can stand against that and it is time for all to come together and build a greater Ughievwen Kingdom.

“As a kingdom, when you are winning every time, not all will be happy, they will be laughing but their mindset is different, and during the ministration, we were made to know that our king was crowned on May 30, 1999, but because of internal crisis, he was given the staff of office in 2011, and it has been God all alone since then.

“I want to let our king know that life is destiny and God want to teach you something just like he taught David in the Bible, it was not all that danced on that day of your crowning that was happy but any who chase a king that is ordained by God is set for doom.

“It is time for Ughievwen people to think of what they can do for Ughievwen and not what the kingdom will do for them. When good things are about coming to Ughievwen, some will exchange them for a bottle of beer, we should stop that habit if we must grow”.