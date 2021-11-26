.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state has distributed 6,000 bicycles with a daily breakfast to students of Technical Secondary Schools across the state.

The distribution of bicycles targets students from communities without access roads to the new schools.

Zulum unfolded these yesterday while commissioning Government Technical School, Wuyo in Bayo Council of Borno state.

He said that the distribution of bicycles with a daily breakfast to the students are to check absenteeism, illiteracy and poverty among youths.

According to him, the targeted technical schools; are sited at Muna, Njimtilo and Birye in the south and central senatorial districts.

He noted that the four technical schools are to create wealth and jobs for the unemployed youths.

He, therefore, directed the Commissioner of Education, Abba Wakilbe to furnish the Wuyo technical with laboratories, workshops and recruitments of technical teachers.

While reviewing the performance of schools, Wakilbe disclosed that 21 mega schools were built with 432 classrooms. According to him, the schools were also provided with 261, 000 textbooks for the less privileged students of the remote. communities.