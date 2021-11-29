Governor Zulum

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno has tasked the state Ministry of Information and Culture to design programmes to promote culture of the people of the state.

Zulum gave the charge during the Second-Day of the Menwara Annual Cultural Festival on Sunday in Shani, Borno.

He said the resumption of the cultural festival after years of suspension due to insecurity was historic, adding that proactive measures were necessary to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the people of the state.

The governor who lauded the people of Shani for unrelenting efforts in promoting their culture, said the state Ministry of Education would also to initiate programmes to make youths appreciate the rich culture of the diverse people of the state.

According to him, the state government will continue to accord priority to security, education, agriculture, health and empowerment programmes.

In his remarks, the Emir of Shani, Alhaji Nasiru Mailafiya said the festival was to create awareness, promote unity and peaceful coexistence in the area.

While commending the federal and state governments for execution of viable projects in the area, Mailafiya called for more interventions in agriculture and road development.

He admonished his subjects to enroll their wards in schools and participate fully in dry season activities.

The royal father further cautioned the people against bush burning, indiscriminate dumping of waste, open defecation, drug abuse and other social vices.

Also speaking, Alhaji Adamu Gasi, Chairman, Shani Local Government Council, said the council had excuted viable projects aimed at improving the social and economic wellbeing of the people.

Gasi listed the projects to include renovation of healthcare facilities; construction of access roads, stalls, provision of 100 canoes for riverine communities and payment of SSCE/NECO examination fees for 100 indigent students.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Menwara is a three-day pre-harvest festival organised to promote unity and settle disputes.

