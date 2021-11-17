Scene of attacks and recovery of arm/ammunition by troops

A civil society organization, the Unity Advocacy Group has described as unquantifiable the sacrifices been made by the Armed Forces of Nigeria to secure the country.

The group stated this in a press release in reaction to the death of General Dzarma Zirkusu and four soldiers recently killed by terrorists of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The late Brig-Gen who was Commander of 28 Task Force Brigade for Borno State, northeast Nigeria and the four soldiers were killed during a raid of insurgents by the military in Askira-Uba local government area of Borno State.

UAG in a press release on Tuesday condoned with the leadership of the AFN and families of the deceased personnel

over the sad event, saying they displayed exceptional gallantry in the military’s fight against terrorists in North-East Nigeria

The press release signed by the group’s Convener, Ifeanyi Aigbedion urged personnel of the AFN not to relent in the pursuit of the enemies of the country.

It urged Nigerians to support the AFN in their operations to restore peace and stability in the country.

The press release said, “We are sad that at this very time when positive results is coming out from the war against insurgency, the country has lost this crop of dedicated officer and soldiers.

“We are not ignorant of the fact that the enemies of the country will not give up easily, but we are convinced that they will be light at the end of the tunnel.

“Our prayers is with our military personnel at this very moment. We are using this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians to continue to support our Armed Forces, who have shown dedication for the cause of Nigeria.

“We are convinced that the present leadership of the Armed Forces and the personnel will ultimately win this war for us,” the group added.