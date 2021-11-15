Bello Matawalle

The Zamfara state government says it is working to revive its moribund fisheries’ department in a bid to boost food production in the state.

Bashir Abashiya, Public Relations Officer of the state Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, announced this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, in Gusau.

“Plans are underway by the Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources to revive the activities of the fisheries’ department, to complement the state government’s efforts at food production and employment generation for the state’s youths.

“The state commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources Alh Ibrahim jibo Magayaki disclosed this after he inspected the hatcheries and fish ponds located at the Ministry of Agriculture premises in Samaru.

“The Commissioner explained that part of his plans in the Ministry is to improve the livelihoods of the farmers, especially women in Agriculture and the youth,” the statement said.

According to the statement, the State government’s intervention would boost food production in the state, especially given the fact that Zamfara had what it takes to be self reliant in food production.

“The commissioner pledged to ensure the rehabilitation of the existing ponds and construction of additional ones to cater for growing needs.

“He commended the efforts of the fisheries department by managing the facilities, in spite of the limited financing and infrastructure,” it added.

It also quoted the Director, Fisheries Department, Alh Aliyu Umar Kaura, as explaining that the facilities, constructed in 2008, were currently underutilised.

“But, it serves as a point for students on industrial attachment from various institutions of higher learning across the country.

“He, therefore, solicited for the continuous support and encouragement of the commissioner,” the statement added.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria